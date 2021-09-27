Khuzdar-Kuchlak road’s dualisation a step towards prosperous Balochistan

In another step towards the prosperity of Balochistan, National Highway Authority (NHA) is launching the dualisation work of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of National Highway (N-25), Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

“Alhamdulillah another milestone achieved. One of the most needed and important roads in Balochistan,” Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tweeted.

According to Balochistan Home Minister Meer Zia ullah Langau, CM Kamal Khan has laid the foundation for emerging Balochistan, and the dualisation of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of N-25 is the fulfillment of the government’s commitment to the people of Balochistan.

“We will build a prosperous and emerging Balochistan,” Langau added.

NHA, Ministry of Communications, has invited e-bidding for the project and is providing an online platform to carry out procurement activities and to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the process. The eligible contractors are taking part in the bidding, which will be closed on September 27.

Earlier in May, the Central Development Working Party Meeting (CDWP) had approved 15 projects including dualization of the Khuzdar Kuchlak section of N-25 with a length of 330.52 km. The project will cost Rs81,582,219 million.

People from different walks of life in Balochistan hailed the most needed connectivity project that would usher in a new era of development in the province. Since the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015, the government of Pakistan has given special attention to the development of the historically neglected province of Balochistan. Several joint projects under CPEC and the government of Pakistan’s own initiatives in the province are overcoming the socioeconomic problems of the local population.