‘Sarwar Foundation providing drinking water to over 2.2m people daily’

Wife of Punjab Governor and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar on Saturday has said that the foundation is the largest clean drinking water provider in Pakistan, providing safe drinking water to over 2.2 million people daily.

She inaugurated three more filtration plants in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Department of Cardiology at Sarwar Foundation Hospital Rajana. A 3-day free eye camp will also be organized at Tehsil Headquarter Shahkot whereas more water filtration plants will be installed across Punjab to meet our target of 2.5 million people by the end of 2021.

Talking to media, Begum Parveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation is working with Al-Khair Foundation, Pasban Group and other welfare organisations to provide clean drinking water to the people.

She also visited System Foundation for transgender and oversaw the provision of facilities there.