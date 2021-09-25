We are doing actual cadet training for ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’: Kubra

The star-studded cast of Sinf-e-Aahan underwent rigorous training while shooting for the mega ISPR production, revealed actor Kubra Khan.

Talking to local news portal Fuchsia, Kubra shared her experience of working on the upcoming ARY Digital show Sinf-e-Aahan, which also stars actresses Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yusuf and Ramsha Khan in key roles.

“We’re not ‘acting’ on Sinf-e-Aahan, they filmed us while we underwent actual cadet training,” revealed Kubra, sharing that she has a number of cuts and bruises as a result of the tough training.

Highlighting just how tough the routines can get, Kubra Khan said, “Salute to all the men and women that go for training and are in the forces.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also shared that all the equipment used in the show is not dummy. “If we’ve used a gun, or a water bag, or anything that’s supposed to be used in training is real. If you see a 10kg box, we’ve actually carried a 10kg box. If we’re firing a gun, it’s an actual gun,” she said.

Kubra Khan also lauded her costars Sajal, Syra, Ramsha, and Yumna and said “they’re made of steel”.

The show was first announced by producer Sana Shahnawaz on June. 29, 2021. “Presenting the women of steel! Meet the fierce & brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan,” she had said, introducing the stellar female line-up. read more

Director Nadeem Baig is set to direct Sinf-e-Aahan, with the show being produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz of Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment in collaboration with ISPR. It will air on ARY Digital.