Two people arrested for not getting COVID-19 shot

KARACHI: Karachi police took two people into custody for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday.

Police registered a case against them at the Sohrab Goth Police Station, the police said. Adding that the case includes provisions of violation of government orders.

The police registered the case under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

The Sindh home department wrote letters to the inspector-general of police, Rangers director-general and divisional commissioners. It asked for the registration of cases and imposition of fines. They will be against those who do not comply with coronavirus standard operating procedures.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government had decided to arrest unvaccinated people after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued fresh directives to expedite COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Home department has issued a notification in light of the fresh directives. According to the notification, travellers on the motorways would be required to get vaccinated by September 20. It further said that the police will seize buses and other equipment of transport companies over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

Hotels and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staff, including those involved in home deliveries. Unvaccinated travellers also can’t avail train services from now onwards.