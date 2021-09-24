Will never sit with PTI govt on electoral reforms issue, says Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement, has spelt out that his party will never contact on any issue with the PTI government, especially on the issue of electoral reforms.

The JUI-F chief asserted this during a telephonic call to a senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Fazlur Rehman further asked the PML-N leader to take JUI-F and other parties of the PDM alliance in confidence on sitting with the government on issues relating to electoral reforms Daily Times reported.

On the other hand, during a recent meeting of NA Speaker Asad Qaisar with parliamentarians from the government and opposition members, it was planned to constitute a joint parliamentary committee to talk about matters regarding electoral reforms.

Keeping in view the statement by the National Assembly Secretariat, the parliamentary committee will consist of members of both houses and will review the electoral reforms and purpose further suggestions.