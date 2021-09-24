Pepsi joins hands with PCB as title partner of National T20

RAWALPINDI: Pepsi has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as title partner of the National T20. The six-team tournament commenced at the Pindi Stadium here Thursday with the opening clash between Balochistan and Northern. PCB and Pepsi have a long-standing, time-tested partnership which will flourish further with the National T20 title partnership. The indomitable spirit of Pepsi and Pakistan cricket will be evidenced in this tournament which is in sync with Pepsi’s commitment towards promoting cricket in Pakistan. Pepsi and PCB will bring an exhilarating experience to Pakistani fans at the stadium and those watching on TV/ live streaming. The first 18 games will be played in Rawalpindi while the last 15 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket.













