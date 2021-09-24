Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24 September 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 24 September 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 112900 Rs. 103491 Rs. 98788 Rs. 84675 per 10 Gram Rs. 96800 Rs. 88733 Rs. 84700 Rs. 72600 per Gram Gold Rs. 9680 Rs. 8873 Rs. 8470 Rs. 7260

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

