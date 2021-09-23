PM Imran to give out Kissan Cards in DI Khan today

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan will give out Kissan Cards to farmers in Dera Ismail Khan, Daily Times reported.

According to the sources, Imran Khan will issue Kissan Cards to 200,000 registered farmers out of 500,000 and will declare the provision of subsidies to the farmers to boost the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan had asserted that he is interested in increasing the income of 8.4 million farmers in the country through government-led initiatives.

While addressing Kisan Convention during his day-long visit to Bahawalpur, PM Khan had said that the farmers are the real assets of the country. However, differentiating between them and feudal lords, Imran said that his government’s efforts have allowed them to earn Rs1100 billion more.

On the other hand, the premier is also expected to commence the Gomal Agriculture University building and Gomal Zam Dam Command Area and Research Stations.