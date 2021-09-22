Court extends remand of accused in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

A local court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former commissioner capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition Director Wasim Abbas Tabish for another 14 days in Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scam. The jail authorities produced the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman after the expiry of their judicial remand here at district court. The investigating officer told the court that challan against the accused was in final stage which would soon be presented. The court extended the judicial remand of the accused for 14 days and sought a report on the challan from the investigating officer on the next hearing. According to details, former commissioner Capt (Retd) Mohammad Mahmood as director Rawalpindi Ring Road project had given permission for illegal extension in Rawalpindi Ring Road project on February 15, 2021. The anti-corruption establishment registered the case on July 13, 2021 against the accused after investigation.













