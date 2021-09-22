New Zealand called off tour due to the fake emails from India: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, while holding a press conference, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that fake emails from India were behind the cancellation of New Zealand’s tour, Daily Times reported.

Fawad Chaudhry accompanied by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that we are living in the age of the fifth-generation war and Pakistan became a victim of it. Some tweets were posted from India to damage the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

He further said that the news concerning the cancellation of Pakistan’s tour by NZ was announced minutes before the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Dushanbe. After finishing the speech, PM Khan promptly contacted his NZ counterpart to talk about the issue, but he was told that NZ had cancelled the tour, he added.

Some conspirators tweeted on August 19 from a fake account named after Ehsanullah Ehsan that if the team dare to visit Pakistan, they will face the music for sure.

“Abhinandan Mishra wrote an article in the UK newspaper by making the fake post as a base,” the minister added.

On the other hand, the wife of Martin Guptill also received an email about an assassination attempt on his husband, if he continues to visit Pakistan and the email id was made on August 24 at 1.05 am and sent on the same day.

He further maintained that 13 fake IDs were made to subvert the NZ tour and the device on which the IDs were made is registered in India.

The Information Minister said that before cancelling the tour, New Zealand should have told the nature of the threats to Pakistan. “The team called off the tour on the fake threat alerts,” he added.

Meanwhile, we have asked the PTV sports to check the losses it suffered due to the cancellation of England’s tour so that we could sue the ECB, Fawad said.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that we had provided foolproof security to the visiting team and given assurance on each matter. He said India is hurt over the closure of its 66 camps in the neighbouring country.

Rasheed warned that the world can’t isolate Pakistan by such nefarious methods. About the upcoming tour of Australia to Pakistan, the ministers said fake emails will also be sent to the Kangaroos to sabotage the upcoming tour.