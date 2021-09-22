Banning schools for Afghan girls would be un-Islamic, says PM Khan

In an interview with the BBC, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, prohibited women and girls from gaining education in neighbouring Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.

Last week, the Taliban excluded girls from secondary schools with only boys and male teachers allowed back, with a Taliban spokesman later saying they would return to the classroom “as soon as possible”. But it is not yet confirmed when girls will be able to return or what form of education will be provided if they do.

“The statements they have made since they came to power have been very encouraging,” PM khan told BBC’s John Simpson. “I think they will allow women to go to schools,” he said. Moreover, Imran Khan also said Afghanistan should not be used to house terrorists who could threaten Pakistan’s security.

PM Khan further described the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government. He called for the leadership to be inclusive and to respect human rights.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, fears have grown over a return to the regime of the 1990s when the hardline Islamists severely restricted women’s rights. Its leadership maintains that the rights of women will be respected “within the framework of Islamic law”.

“It’s just too early to say anything,” PM khan said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually “assert their rights”. Furthermore, Imran Khan said that Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states. “All neighbours will get together and see how they progress, whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision.” he said.