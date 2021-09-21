NAB witness in Pink Residency reference dies

A key NAB witness of the Pink Residency reference of fake accounts against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others being heard in the court of Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan has died on Tuesday.

Amir Ali Jatoi had reached the accountability court to record his statement where he was shifted to PIMS hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. According to PIMS hospital sources, Amir Ali Jatoi remained under treatment but could not recover.

Amir Ali Jatoi was a trustee in Jamshoro and witnessed illegal allotments to Omni’s alleged front companies. He had appeared several times on court summons but his statement could not be completed due to repeated adjournment of lawyers. Amir Ali Jatoi was also given the time of 2pm in the afternoon to record his statement. Witness Amir Ali Jatoi was rushed to the Judicial Complex when he suddenly fell ill and became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospitabl by an ambulance.