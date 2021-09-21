Pakistan short film ‘Long Distance’ starring Resham now streaming on YouTube

Continuing to bring forth quality and an original collection of short-form content to the viewers, See Prime, Pakistan’s fast-expanding digital platform, has released its latest short film ‘Long Distance’ marking the debut of the silver screen super star Resham on a digital platform and also starring the talented Omair Rana.

‘Long Distance’ narrates the story of a long-distanced millennial couple, Rehan and Zara. The two of them are quite unorthodox and are usually busy with their respective corporate commitments. One day, when the couple re-connects they realize they are so close yet far in a long-distance relationship. This contemporary tale focuses on the way a long-distance relationship can affect two individuals.

“Long-distance is a very different and unique tale and I’m thrilled with the way it turned out,” commented Executive producer, Seemeen Naveed on the latest short film. “At See Prime we are proud to break diverse and original stories to the world, which not only entertain the audience but also have an impact on the way they live life.”

Penned down by Usman Sharif and directed by Shoaib Sultan, the film explores the dynamics of a long-distance relationship. The film has been executively produced by none other than Seemeen Naveed and produced by Farhan Ali Abbasi.

The short film is now available to stream on See Prime’s YouTube channel.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic and breakthrough, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.