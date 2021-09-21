Nausheen anguished with ‘arrogant’ behaviour of senior actors

Actress Nausheen Shah touched upon the objectionable behaviour of some young artists in the industry as trends had changed and a lot depended upon social media presence and strength of followers.

Nausheen Shah has been serving the industry for a long time now and being a senior artist is extremely annoyed by the overbearing attitude of new artists.

In a chat on the show G Sarkar, Nausheen said, “I won’t take the names of the actors, but a couple of new girls have no idea how to talk to their senior actors. If it is in my control I will literally slap them.”

Nausheen Shah has appeared in many drama serials and has gained fame through her versatile acting skills and her experience.