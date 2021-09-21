FBR denies extension in filing date of income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified that it is not considering an extension in the date for filing annual income tax returns.

The taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before September 30, FBR spokesperson stated. The spokesperson denied stories regarding a supposed extension in the date, he stated that no proposal in this regard has been considered at the FBR headquarters.

The FBR advised all taxpayers not to wait for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.