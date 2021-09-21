Pakistan is a secure country for tourism, sports, business activities: COAS

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while speaking to the Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou said that Pakistan is out of danger for all kinds of international tourism, sports and business activities.

“We encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest,” Gen Bajwa said.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest and regional security, especially the developing situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields, were discussed during the meeting.

The army chief retreated that Pakistan is committed to cooperating with his international partners to ensure peace and stability in the region, especially in war-torn Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Greek ambassador praised Pakistan’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a mutual national response. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.