Asad Umar hails media team’s role in Covid-19 response

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the media team associated to the Centre for coordinated reporting and raising awareness on the pandemic.

NCOC chair took to Twitter to extend kudos for the information team including the ISPR and various departments of the Health and Information Ministries for managing the news communication for credible and genuine information pertaining to decisions made at the forum to contain the disease spread.

Asad wrote, “Want to acknowledge members of an aspect of covid response which played a vital role in success: The information team. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), and Ministry of Health worked extremely hard and did an outstanding job.”

NCOC chief also mentioned the departments for their vital support particularly provided by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

It is worth mentioning that during the whole pandemic period, the media campaign was well executed by the ISPR and the departments of Ministry of Information including Associated Press of Pakistan.

The reporters, cameramen and photographers of the premier news agency had been continuously dispensing their duties at the NCOC for coverage of events and issuing reports to national media under the guidance of the Information Ministry and the NCOC.

Number of articles, rejoinders and special features were issued in English, Urdu and regional languages like Sindhi, Balochi, Saraiki and Pashto besides preparing videos as well as photographs for national and regional media.