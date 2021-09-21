Pakistan’s most stylish council titled PREDA launches

Pakistan’s top businesses across the fields of PR, Event Management, Digital and Activations have come together to form the nation’s first council dedicated to the aforementioned fields: Announcing PREDA. PREDA has been founded on the principles of promoting an industry that is transparent, ethical and professional, while also endeavouring to set new benchmarks for industry standards and innovation. The council will work closely with relevant businesses, clients and stakeholders to streamline a unified approach to pertinent policies including but not limited to financial integrity, ethical relationship management, fair businesses practices et al. The Council will also look to forge closer relationships with related businesses to find common solutions to common problems as well as to serve as a platform for all relevant businesses and clients to seek best practices, engage in constructive industry feedback and ultimately, to grow and strengthen Pakistan’s global industry footprint. PREDA will be led by Chairperson Shanaz Ramzi, Senior Vice Chairperson Frieha Altaf, Vice Chairperson Selina Rashid Khan, Secretary Muhammad Ahmed Ullah Jung and Treasurer Hasan Rizvi all of whom will be working in an honorary capacity.













