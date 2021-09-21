PM concerned over unrealised climate finance pledges by rich countries

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the developed countries must take lead in raising their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

Emphasizing that commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented, he expressed concern over unrealized climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

The prime minister expressed these views while addressing an informal meeting on Climate Change through video link, a press release issued here by the PM Media Office said. The meeting was convened jointly by the Prime Minister of UK and the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Twenty five heads of states and governments were invited for the leaders’ informal gathering. The prime minister also suggested that initiatives such as debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for the developing countries for enhanced climate actions. He highlighted Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change and shared that addressing its impact was a major priority of his government. In this regard, he informed the leaders about the key national initiatives, including the success of flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and clean energy target of 60 percent by 2030.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan had replaced two planned 2600 MW coal power plants with hydropower projects as part of its efforts towards climate sensitive economic growth and development. In its quest to be a part of solution, Pakistan remains fully committed to play its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of climate change through cooperative and constructive engagement, he added.

The objective of the meeting was to deliver a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered in the lead-up to and at the forthcoming Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow, to be held in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said the US government’s role in protecting the planet earth from climate change was indispensable, the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to contribute and support global climate action at all levels for environmental sustainability and human survival.

While addressing the virtual inaugural session of the US-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group, the PM’s aide also highlighted major initiatives of the Government of Pakistan including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program, Clean Green Pakistan, Protected Areas Initiative, E-Vehicle Policy, Nature Performance Bonds and Recharge Pakistan, according to a press release issued from the climate change ministry.

“The global community has acknowledged the leadership role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in tackling the challenge of climate change and implementing some of the ambitious afforestation and forest regeneration programs in Pakistan. It is due to this acknowledgement that resulted in hosting of World Environment Day on 5th of June this year in Pakistan,” Malik Amin said. He added that the success of all these projects and programs are contingent upon provision of adequate and sustainable financing by the developed countries for effective implementation of these initiatives.