PCB rejects NZ’s offer to reschedule series

On Monday, the New Zealand Cricket Board approached the Pakistan Cricket Board and expressed their desire to reschedule the series called off earlier.

According to the sources, the Kiwi Board said that New Zealand wants to play in Pakistan again and looking for a suitable time for rescheduling series. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected their proposal.

Earlier, the match was going to be played in Pakistan after 18 years but New Zealand called off the series at the last moment concerning the security issues.

The PCB said that we had made foolproof arrangements for the security of the team and assured the News Cricket Board of security arrangements. On the other hand, the cricketers and fans across the globe condemned them and expressed frustration over the one-sided decision of New Zealand for pulling off at the last minute.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan had said yesterday that New Zealand’s decision would set a dangerous precedent. The decision will make the relations frosty between the two boards. Wasim Khan further said that the chairman PCB would take up the matter with the ICC.

“Neither we nor our security agencies have been told about the cohort,” Wasim Khan said. When we asked the security agencies, it became evident that there was no threat.