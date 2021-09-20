Ayesha Omar and Azfar Rehman to pair up for a drama serial

Gorgeous and stunning Ayesha Omar is set to pair up with talented Azfar Rehman for Hum TV’s project titled as ‘Bisaat’, media reports said on Sunday. According to details, Bisaat will be produced by Momina Duraid Productions. Alongside Ayesha Omar and Azfar Rehman, Mirza Zain Baig and Anmol Baloch will be seen in important roles. The drama will be directed by Faheem Burney. Ayesha Omar will be seen essaying the character of half Turkish girl in the drama. She talked about her character in detail in a recent interview. She said, “This girl I’m playing, she’s half Turkish and half Pakistani. She’s emotionally a mature girl. She isn’t reactive because of her emotional stability and that is how she deals with the situations around her.”













