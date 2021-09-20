Jordan Cox stars as Kent win English T20 final

LONDON: Jordan Cox struck an unbeaten 58 and showed superb athleticism in the field as a Kent side featuring 45-year-old Darren Stevens beat Somerset in English cricket’s T20 Blast final at Edgbaston on Saturday. Cox’s 28-ball innings, featuring three fours and three sixes, propelled Kent to a total of 167-7 in the showpiece match. Somerset, who won the toss, were already falling behind in their chase when Cox, diving full length over the rope, palmed back Lewis Gregory’s powerful hit to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch. There was no way back from there for Somerset who finished on 142-9 as Kent won by 25 runs. This was Kent’s second Blast title and came 14 years after their first, with all four counties who made it through to Saturday’s finals day in Birmingham coming from the south of England. Earlier, Daniel Bell-Drummond hit 81 in Kent’s 21-run semi-final win over Sussex, with Somerset staging a remarkable rally to see off Hampshire. Somerset slumped to 34-5 after Hampshire made 150 all out featuring Joe Weatherley’s 71 off 50 balls. But Ben Green’s 35 kept them in the contest before Josh Davey followed his 4-34 with the ball by making 11 not out to seal an improbable two-wicket win. Hampshire, however, still have a chance to win their first County Championship crown since 1973 as they are top of Division One heading into next week’s final round of matches, where they are away to title rivals Lancashire in Liverpool.













