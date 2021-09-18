Naheed Durrani being tipped as new Sindh chief secretary

The Sindh government has forwarded a summary to the federal government, seeking the appointment of Naheed Shah Durrani, grade 22 officer of District Management Group (DMG), as the chief secretary of the province. According to sources, it is likely that the prime minister will give his assent to the provincial government’s summary. Naheed Durrani, the daughter of former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, is currently holding the seat of Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change. If appointed, Durrani will replace Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, who is holding the office since September 2018.













