Chilghoza trees burning in Chitral as fire erupts in local forest

CHITRAL: On Friday, the fire eruption in the Chitral Gol National Park engulfed chilgoza pine trees, confirmed the Divisional Forest Officer.

Local extinguishers are trying their best to extinguish the fire. Moreover, the forest and rescue department officials are also busy in containing the blaze. The fire is burning in the Lower Chitral forest that has taken over the segment of pine trees of chilgoza. It was a time of chilgoza crop harvest, said the local DFO.

We are investigating the reason behind the fire eruption, he said.

But it has yet to be determined what losses, both monetary and in terms of lives, the fire has caused.