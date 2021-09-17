Govt charging 16.4% taxes on petrol against 52% in previous govt: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said the government was charging only 16.4% taxes on petrol, which was around 33% less than the time of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) when the tax rate was as high as 52%.

“The current Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) is Rs5.62 and sales tax is Rs11.76 and total tax is Rs17.38 per litre of petrol,” the minister said in a tweet. He said the base price of one litre petrol was Rs105.92 and the total price was Rs123.3, hence the taxation rate per litre was 16.4%, “which is less by one third of the time of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government when tax was 52%”.

Asad Umar was responding to a tweet by the Pakistan People’s Party leader Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui who referred Asad Umar’s tweet written in February 2016 when he had said “petrol price without taxes is Rs46.8 and taxes (PDL+GST) on it are Rs24.5 so the total tax on petrol is now equal to 52%”.

Addressing the Planning Minister in his tweet, Murtaza Wahab said “Can u please do the same mathematics now?” After presenting the details of taxation on petrol, the minister asked Wahab “anything else do you want to ask?”