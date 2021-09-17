Afridi arrives in US to raise awareness on Indian war crimes in IIOJK

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday arrived in New York. A delegation of Overseas Pakistani’s Global Foundation and Pakistani embassy greeted Mr. Sheharyar Afridi at the airport. During his stay in America the Chairman will address the Overseas Pakistani’s annual convention. Moreover, Shehryar Afridi will also meet with the members of the US Congress, think tanks, and human rights non-governmental organizations on the sidelines of UNGA and would sensitise them over Kashmir dispute. Mr Afridi will also highlight the war crimes and atrocities being committed by occupational Hindutva regime in Jammu and Kashmir.













