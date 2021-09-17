Bitcoin crosses $48,000 mark as cryptos remain on upward slide

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the third straight day on Thursday, with the market capitalisation gaining 2.7 percent to reach $2.28 trillion as of 1310 hours GMT. The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 1.33 percent to reach $48,089. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $904.8 billion. Likewise, ether (ETH) price went up by 6.82 percent to reach $3,640. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $426.7 billion. Similarly, XRP price gained 2.41 percent to reach $1.12. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $111.4 billion after this increase. Following suit, cardano (ADA) price gained 0.60 percent to reach $2.47. Its market capitalisation has reached $80 billion after this increase. On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price went 1.26 percent up to reach $0.244. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $32 billion. According to experts, bitcoin is facing strong resistance near $50,000, which can limit upside moves. However, buyers will likely defend lower support levels as BTC consolidates.













