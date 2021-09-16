Opposition leaders hits govt over the raise of petrol prices

The opposition parties, mainly Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bash over the government decision of raising petroleum products prices. Similarly, transporters and people belonging to other segments of society have rejected a shocking increase in the petroleum products’ prices.

Denying the increase in the prices of petroleum products, Bilawal Bhutto, the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has addressed Prime Minister Imran Khan in these words, “Petrol’s price is now up by Rs5. Mr. Prime Minister, could you please tell us when people of the country will heave a sigh of relief?”

Furthermore, he said by raising petrol’s price to an all-time high, the prime minister had extracted money from the people. “When there is record increase in the US dollar rate and petrol’s price, everything will be out of the reach of ordinary people,” the PPP chairman commented.

He recalled that ‘selected’ PM Imran had said, “I will make you weep. And surely, he has stuck to his words. The nation is weeping today while the prime minister is hardly moved. He is as cool as a cucumber,” Bilawal lamented.

“Where are those tall claims of providing relief to the people after the recently announced budget?” he asked the prime minister. Bilawal said that before coming into power the leaders of the ruling government had promised the nation to control petrol prices now have the courage to defend the recent increase.

Similarly, Azma Bukhari, the PML-N leader, has regretted over the recent hike in petroleum products’ prices, “It is a matter of great shame that those very people who would protest out on the roads when petrol was available at Rs75, now were themselves doing the same without any fear of being held accountable by the people,” she remarked.

She further said that the government’s decision to increase the prices will definitely lead to record inflation in the country. Azma said people were be-fooled by the PTI in the name of tabdeeli (change).“Mr. Prime Minister. Are you aware of the fact that suicide rate in the country has gone up by five per cent?” she questioned.