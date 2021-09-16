CM Buzdar directs price control committee to take effective measures

Lahore: Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab has ordered the provincial price control committee to ensure successful implementation of the steps to provide relief to the people.

According to an official statement, Usman Buzdar directed the administration to ensure the quality of goods as well as strict monitoring of prices of essential items in markets. He said those raising artificial prices of goods did not deserve any tolerance and no one would be allowed to fleece the public.

Furthermore, the CM instructed the administration to continue to take action against hoarders and illegal profiteers. Action should be initiated against those selling items at highest rates, he added.

The chief minister repeated his instructions to ensure the availability of the items of daily use on the rates fixed by the government. In conclusion, the CM said, “The government will go to any extent to maintain effective price control and every step will be taken in this regard”.

Earlier in August, the PM Khan remarks chaired a meeting of the chief secretaries to review the supply and demand of essential commodities. He also directed officials to eliminate the difference between the price of the retailers and the wholesalers.

The premier stressed that the administrative measures must be visible to bring relief to the masses. According to the prime minister, protecting the commoners from price hikes is the top priority of the government.