IBA Karachi launches book on Pakistan’s economy

The faculty members of the Department of Economics, School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS), and the Centre of Business and Economics Research (CBER) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi launched a book titled ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy: During the Pandemic and Beyond 2021-22’. Following its tradition of the last two years, the faculty of the Department of Economics analyzed the state of Pakistan’s economy in the backdrop of the federal budget 2021-22. The analyses culminated into a book which was launched at the IBA Karachi, main campus. Attendees included members from the academia, media, corporate sector, the IBA faculty, students and alumni.

The book was launched through a panel discussion featuring Dr Mubarik Ahmed, Technical Specialist in Agricultural Policies; Dr Waqar Masood Khan, former advisor to the prime minister on revenue; and Professor Dr Samina Khalil, Director, Applied Economics Research Centre, University of Karachi. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi and Dr Asma Hyder, Dean, School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS).

Dr Zaidi welcomed the panelists and the guests and introduced the contents of the book. On the fiscal space he added that FBR met its targets due to devaluation of rupee and duties on import. The co-moderator of the session, Dr Hyder, shed light on the thought process behind the book by sharing that it was Dr Zaidi’s idea that the faculty of economics department should come forward in facilitating the government and policymakers for providing scholarly input on economic issues.