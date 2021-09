OPPO Reno6 goes on sale nationwide

Good news for the loyal O-fans in Pakistan – OPPO Reno6 is officially available to purchase online and at authorized retailers nationwide! The Reno6 saw a whopping 747% increase for pre-orders on Daraz.pk from its predecessor Reno5. And so with this overwhelming response, the Reno6 is officially on the market in two outstanding colours—Stellar Black & Aurora for Rs 59,999 only.

The highly anticipated “AI Portrait Expert” Reno6 is equipped with industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits. It also features the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos. Reno6 also comes with OPPO Reno Glow design, ultra-fast charging speed and the super convenient smart ColorOS 11 for a smoother user experience!

OPPO Reno6 features a 64MP AI Quad Camera setup on the back and a 44MP Selfie Camera. Based on this powerful hardware foundation, the Reno6 has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and Portrait Beautification Video.

The Reno6 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as OPPO’s self-developed RAM Expansion technology which allows for some of the ROM storage to be used as short-term memory if RAM space runs out. This is good news for many, if not all smartphone users who have heavy consumption yet face a never ending storage battle. This new feature is a game changer for a much smoother user experience.

The Reno6 Series is also equipped with Reno Glow. Reno Glow is OPPO’s proprietary design and manufacturing technique for the back cover of the smartphone. Reno Glow makes the phone case matte with a glossy look, while also being resistant to fingerprints and other smudges.