PM Khan to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a one day tour on Wednesday (today). Prime Minister Khan will arrange meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to get information about the political and administrative situation of the province.

Furthermore, the prime minister is expected to overview the performance of the party during recent cantonment elections and more likely to discuss concerns over the defeat in Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar.

On the other hand, the prime minister will talk about expected amendments in the Punjab cabinet. On his visit the premier will also meet with the newly designated IG Punjab and chief secretary. Earlier, on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Lahore, he had directed the Punjab government to hold Local Government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Sources said that the LG polls will be organised in two phases as the government will hold elections of the village councils in rural areas during the first phase and later for neighbourhood councils in urban areas.

Moreover, sources added that the LG polls will be organised on a non-party basis during its first phase. After the conclusion of the polls’ first phase, party-based elections will be held for tehsil mayor and mayors of nine metropolitan corporations. However, Sialkot has been given the status of a metropolitan corporation.