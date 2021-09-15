Bajwa praises battle preparedness of army at Pano Aqil exhibition

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pano Aqil on Tuesday. COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field.

COAS witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat. The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert including fire and manoeuvre. Interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards, and high morale while training under such tough conditions. Effective integration of various arms and services during training is imperative for befitting response to adversary during war, COAS emphasised.

COAS also planted a tree as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan Campaign. COAS commended formation for this undertaking in unfavourable desert conditions aimed at preservation of environment and strengthening defence of the area.

Later, COAS visited the family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino; Pano Aqil, who embraced shahadat on 5 September 2021 due to an IED attack on FC troops deployed at Quetta. COAS inquired about the well-being of the family and directed all concerned to ensure the welfare of the families of Shuhada; who have sacrificed their lives for defence of motherland.