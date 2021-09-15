Men’s domestic season begins today with Cricket Associations T20

LAHORE: The six Cricket Association Second XI sides will feature in the opening event of the 2021-22 domestic season with the Cricket Associations T20 Tournament beginning on Wednesday (today). The single-league tournament will be played at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta from 15 to 22 September. Two matches will be played on each day other than the final day of the tournament. The first match will start at 0930 while the second match will begin at 1330. The eight-day tournament will provide a perfect opportunity to budding youngsters to showcase their talent and get a chance to feature in the forthcoming National T20 Cup (First XI) to be played in Multan and Lahore from 25 September to 13 October.

Another incentive for cricketers who have domestic contracts is the increase of Rs.100,000 in monthly retainers. The announcement was made by recently elected Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja in a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Central Punjab who won the Cricket Associations T20 last year will be looking to defend the title under Saif Badar when they take on Faraz Ali’s Sindh on the opening day. The captains of the participating teams expressed their delight over Chairman PCB’s monthly retainer increase announcement and talked about their preparations and combinations ahead of the tournament.

The squads and event schedule:

1: Balochistan 2nd XI: Jalat Khan (captain), Awais Zia, Abdul Hanan, Abdul Nasir, Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf (WK), Hidayat Ullah (WK), M. Ibrahim Snr, M.Junaid, Mohammad Shahid, Najeeb Ullah Achakzai, Syed Zainullah and Taj Wali.

2: Central Punjab 2nd XI: Saif Badar (captain), Ahmed Abdullah Safi, Ali Shan, Asad Ali Jnr, Gohar Hafeez, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, M Faizan, M Irfan Jnr, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Imran Dogar, Muhammad Tabriaz Butt, Nisar Ahmed, Sohaib Ullah and Umar Akmal.

3: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI: Zohaib Khan (captain), Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Jamal, Aitizaz Habib, Amir Azmat, Maaz Khan, Mishal Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Sajjad Ali, Saqib Jamil, Syed Arif Shah, Tahir Khan and Yasir Khan.

4: Northern 2nd XI: Umair Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Imran, Aqib Liaqat, Asad Raza, Ather Mehmood, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Raza Hassan, Sadaqat Ali, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Taimoor Sultan, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.

5: Sindh 2nd XI: Faraz Ali (captain), Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Asif Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassir, Imtiaz Laghari, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Afzal (WK), Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Rameez Aziz, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahid Meerani, Umair bin Yousuf (VC) and Usman Khan.

6: Southern Punjab 2nd XI: Umar Siddique (captain), Ahsan Baig, Ali Majid, Ali Shafique, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Kaleem Ullah, M Shahryar, M Sudais, Moinuddin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Shahroon Siraj, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan and Yousuf Babar.

Cricket Associations T20 schedule (all matches at Bugti Stadium in Quetta):

Sept 15: Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab v Sindh

Sept 16: Northern v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Sindh

Sept 17: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Central Punjab

Sept 18: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh; Central Punjab v Southern Punjab

Sept 19: Northern v Sindh; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab

Sept 20: Balochistan v Northern; Sindh v Southern Punjab

Sept 21: Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan v Southern Punjab

Sept 22: Northern v Central Punjab.