Afghan minister urges officials, diplomatic staff to resume their duties

KABUL: Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Molvi Amir Khan Muttaqi Tuesday urged the Afghan diplomatic staff and officials that had served under the former regime, to return back and resume their work.

Addressing a presser here, the minister said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would have no objection to their performing of duties. Movli Muttaqi assured that all the officials employed by the former governments, including those in the foreign ministry should come and resume their duties.

“We call upon all the diplomatic staff deputed at the Afghan diplomatic missions and embassies abroad to resume their functions and duties as usual. They are our representatives, they should continue as usual and we would have no objections over them,” he emphasized. The appeal came in the wake of Taliban’s efforts to address and overcome all the issues in the functioning of the new interim setup.

Responding to a query, the foreign minister further maintained that such principle applied to all those former employees of the ex-governments, and they urged them to report and continue functioning as usual. About ties with the world community, the foreign minister said that the new interim set up of the Islamic Emirate would have no problem in dealing with any country. However, he made it clear that they could not allow any threats of slapping embargoes on Afghanistan and expressed willingness to hold talks with all the countries in a friendly manner.

He reiterated that the new government in Afghanistan wanted to forge good ties with all the countries. To a question regarding recognition of the Taliban government, Muttaqi said that they had not yet seen any country officially recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He said that the Taliban government had held several meetings with the representatives and officials of the neighboring countries. These countries had expressed certain concerns and also approached them with some suggestions, he said, adding that Taliban government was addressing them.

Further elaborating his viewpoint, the foreign minister said each and every country has its own foreign policy, if they are willing to recognize the Islamic Emirate, they would be welcomed. The Afghan minister further said that Taliban had been in total control of their homeland, and dismissed any concerns over conflict within the country, saying that ‘it is a good sign for the whole world’. To a question regarding the formation of the new government, he said, on their part, they had announced ‘an all-inclusive government’ a few days back, which had the full representation of all the Afghans belonging to all walks of life.

The foreign minister further said that most of the previous Afghan governments were imported from outside. He said that they had an interim government in place which could be modified until they reached the final stage. Regarding a query about women’s rights, he said the Afghan society had their traditions that fully safeguarded their rights.“All reservations regarding it were unjust and unfair and at the same time, unacceptable,” he added.

Citing certain difficulties in the health and education sectors, he expressed his confidence that they would be able to overcome all these issues. Movli Muttaqi also welcomed and appreciated the countries for sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and especially mentioned Pakistan, China, and the United Arab Emirates. He also appealed to the international community to assist the newly formed government of the Emirate in different sectors through financial aid and technical support.