Lahore receives another tranche of Pfizer vaccine from US: Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday said that the United States has sent a batch of Pfizer vaccine. She said that a number of 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses were received for Lahore after the US donated vaccine stocks to Multan and Faisalabad.

Yasmeen Rashid further said that a constant supply of the vaccine is necessary for the corona vaccination campaign. She added that around 30 million vaccine doses have been delivered in Punjab.“The children between 15 to 18 years being administered Pfizer vaccine shots, and around 87 percent Covid-19 patients in hospitals, as well as in ICUs are unvaccinated persons,” the minister added.

The US Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh on Monday handed over a batch of Pfizer vaccine doses to Sindh Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. The Sindh health minister welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new vaccine doses sent by the United States through the COVAX facility to the people of Sindh.

This shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose vaccine the US has sent to Pakistan. This is the fourth such delivery the United States has delivered to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million doses.