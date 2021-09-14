P.M. orders report of cantonment polls over defeat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the finalisation of the report to highlight reasons for defeat in Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar in recent Cantonment Boards’ polls.

Sources said, overall Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the Cantonment election results, but expressed concern over defeat in megacities such as Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar.

PM Imran Khan has directed the senior party leaders to compile a detailed report based on analysis regarding defeat in Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar in the Cantonment elections.

The party leaders will compile a report by comparing the past results to highlight the reasons behind the defeat. The report will include the selections of candidates and behaviour of the party leadership will the voters, said sources.

The premier is expected to meet party leaders of several cities tonight.

As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has grabbed 62 seats, followed by independent candidates with 52 seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged 59 seats. Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan bagged 17 and 10 seats respectively. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won 5 seats. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won 3 seats. Awami National Party won 2 and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has won one seat.