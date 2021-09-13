Ali Raza Ahmad’s poetry is an amalgamation of traditions, love, separation and emotions

Any individual who has passion for expressing his/her talent of writing poetry, write an essay or sing a song and alike, knows about his/her interest since childhood.

Ali Raza Ahmad is one of those types of persons. He used to find analysis of a poetry couplet difficult in his school days but whenever he was about to fail, he would not give up. He would do his best to explain anybody’s couplet in one line. For example, he was introduced to this art when his professor started teaching Mir Taqi Mir’s famous line ‘Ibtida-e-Ishq Hei Rota Hei Kaya’. The closest meaning one has reached is on the Site Scattered Vision as ‘Tis only just begun, this love, so don’t be dismayed yet, there’re more trials to come, more challenges to be met. This effort made Ali start saying his own poetry as well. The passion of saying poetry oozed out of him and he said a few couplets of his poetry like ‘Ashkon Main Doobe Ho Ghota Hei Kaya/Ibtida-e-Ishq Hei Rota Hei Kaya’.

Ali Raza Ahmad’s first presentation in his book ‘Khushk Ankhain’ is Hamd which starts as ‘Allah Kei Paas Koi Aisa Amar Nahi Hota/Us Ki Koi Aulad Ya Baita Nahi Hota’. This couplet fulfils the definition of saying a ghazal which is that it keeps its canvass open regarding thought content and its theme. Traditionally, since the day ghazal has been said the poet has been successful in establishing a link of inner self with outside world. It retains the link of all the corners of materialistic outlook with inner thought process.

Times have changed as mutualistic approach with all its strength has its strongholds on all the languages in the globe where character, fear of God etc. has no meaning at all. In this scenario how could the impact of ghazal sayers escape from the wrath of the ones who do not respect the correct values of the system? Luckily some have escaped and their poetry is delicately touching the social issues. Ali Raza Ahmad is one among this tribe. He says ‘Ik Rakht-e-Safar Ka Main Samaan Sa Lagta Hun/Ghar Apna Hei Phir Bhi Main Mehman Sa Lagta Hun’ – Page 32.

In the ups and downs of life one encounters moments of happiness as well as disappointments. What Ali does is that he makes is eyes a boat which touches the port. He is aware that no good result is expected when mirror is brought in front of a mirror. Ali is hopeful instead as he desires to create a new life through his poetry. That is why a new treatment is available with full descant in his poetry. The traditional treatment has been mixed with his new approach. He says ‘Main Nei Daikha Na Kisi Mulk Ki Sardari Main/Jo Maza Paya Muhabbat Ki Alamdaari Main’ – Page 37. He has another couple in the same Ghazal ha says ‘Teri Guftar Ki Mausiqui Mili Na Mujh Ko/Raag Main, Dadra Main, Thumri Main, Darbaari Main’.

Ali has included 123 Ghazals in his book ‘Khushk Tears’ and this reviewer agrees with Nasir Malik of Urdu Sukhan Pakistan that Ali Raza Ahmad’s poetry is a latest specimen of amalgamation of traditional approach covering love, separation, emotions, ecstasy and all related sentiments with the requirements of modern demands.

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com