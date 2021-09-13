Aussie Stosur, China’s Zhang win US Open women’s doubles title

NEW YORK: Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai won the US Open women’s doubles title on Sunday, defeating US teens Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Stosur captured her fourth career Grand Slam doubles title and second with Zhang after the 2019 Australian Open. Stosur, 37, also won the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open crowns with American Lisa Raymond. “I can’t believe I’m standing here with this trophy again 16 years later,” Stosur said. “It has been an incredible two weeks.” It was Zhang’s second career Slam doubles title after Melbourne two years ago with Stosur. “I’m the only one for Chinese people in draw this year,” Zhang said. “It’s so special.” Stosur and Zhang boosted their win streak to 11 matches after capturing last month’s title at Cincinnati. Slam final debutantes Gauff, 17, and McNally, 19, were the first teens to reach the US Open women’s doubles final since 2013.













