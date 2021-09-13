Five men arrested by ACLC over car theft

ISLAMABAD: In a major operation of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police caught five men of two inter-provincial gangs who were involved in car theft. ACLC recovered 12 stolen vehicles from them. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Saleem, Ali Khan, Gul Khan and Irfanullah.

Police said that twelve stolen vehicles worth more than Rs.20 million were also obtained from their possession.The group used to sell the stolen vehicles in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the police added.

The gang used to take vehicles from different districts of Islamabad and Punjab. It was revealed that one of the suspects named Gul Khan had been registered in 67 cases in different police stations in Islamabad and Punjab.