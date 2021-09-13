Noor Mukadam case: IHC dismiss hearing till Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, and dismissed the hearing till September 15 on Monday. The court also issued notice on the bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Zakir.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC was hearing the bail plea of the accused father Zakir Jaffer and of the employees of Therapy Works. During the hearing, the court instructed advocate Shah Khawar, to submit a power of attorney today. The lawyer stated that he would submit a power of attorney on behalf of Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam, today (Monday).

Moreover, Khawar said, the application for cancellation of bail of the employees of Therapy Works is also being heard, adding that if the court considered it appropriate, it could hear all the appeals together. Islamabad High Court justice Aamer Farooq, said that the rules to grant and cancel bail are different. He said the court will hear the two petitions separately. The petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris said,If the hearing is to be cancelled, then cancel it till tomorrow

Meanwhile, a protest was held outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing by Noor’s family and friends, calling for speedy justice in the case. The victim’s father Shaukat Mukadam was also present at the protest. The protesters demanded that those who helped the killer not be released on bail.

Earlier, The Police have submitted a challan to trial court according to which, Noor Mukadam’s murder could have been avoided if Zakir Jaffer, the father of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, has informed the police instead of helping his son.

According to the investigation report, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room, and asked the guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile as well. According to the challan, Zahir Jaffer had confessed to killing Noor. Moreover, a DNA report confirmed she was raped. The challan said Zahir informed his father about Noor’s murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his “men were coming to dispose of the body.”