NAB pursuing three-pronged strategy against corruption

Corruption breeds injustice, poverty, undermines social, economic development of societies and affects the countries around the world. NAB being the focal agency of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is determined to weed out this scourge of corruption and to make Pakistan Corruption free by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. NAB being the apex anti-corruption agency and mandated to eliminate corruption, corrupt practices, is operating through a three pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. In order to eradicate this evil from society, it has consistently engaged all stakeholders and is incessantly combating this national menace with unflinching resolve through its multi-pronged strategy, which has started yielding remarkable results.

NAB was established in order to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer. Justice Javed Iqbal, after assumption of his responsibilities as Chairman NAB not only had introduced a comprehensive and effective anti-corruption strategy but also introduced various initiatives which have started yielding excellent results. Today, Reputed National and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Pace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gilani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB as NAB has rejuvenated today.