Get up and fight like a lion: Bilawal tells opp

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Saturday said that historical oppression is taking place with the people of Punjab “but our friends have left the field and given free hand to Imran Khan in Punjab”.

Addressing a workers convention, the PPP chairman said that the people of Layyah had won the hearts, adding that PPP always believes in public service, so PPP helped farmers and workers to get their rights. “We will also work collectively on the manifesto of the poor,” he added.

In his address, Bilawal said that ‘jiyalas’ cannot leave the people of Punjab destitute. “Now historical oppression is taking place with the people of Punjab, our friends have left the field and they have given free hand to Imran Khan in Punjab. Even our allied are not happy with our activities,” he mentioned.

Continuing his speech, he said, “By electing Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate, we have proved that Imran does not have a majority. I demand from the companions to get up and do struggle like a lion. We have also showed the way to our allies.”

Referring to the PDM, he said, “Bring no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar because we cannot leave the people of Punjab destitute. First bring no-confidence against CM Buzdar and then Imran Khan. We have proved in Senate election, so if Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N wants, we can bring down PM Imran Khan.”

Bilawal Bhutto said that people are facing historical inflation, poverty and unemployment, every day a new economic bomb explodes in the form of increasing electricity, gas and petrol prices. He said that late Benazir Bhutto was famous to provide employment. He said that the elders of Punjab remember Bhutto’s government because he made the laborers owner of mills. “During the tenure of Asif Zardari, the PPP government increased the salaries and pensions of the public servants,” he added.

The PPP chairman said Punjab is deprived of people’s government under a conspiracy in the province. “We will send the selected one home with the support of Jayalas,” he added.

Earlier, Bilawal had said PML-N’s ‘duplicitous policy’ could no longer work, adding that he had asked the party to ‘respect the vote and use it against the government’.