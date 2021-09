The song of Pakistan-born music composer Aswad Asif has been included in the top list on global chart. The track ‘Off the Grid’ listed in Hollywood singer Kenny West’s new album is composed and produced by Aswad Asif. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari has also congratulated and encouraged Asif Aswad on this achievement. “We are very proud of the rising star Asif Aswad, whose work has made Kenny West’s song “Off the Grid” tops the rating chart,” he said.