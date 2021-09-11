‘AIOU providing quality education through modern ICT’

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is providing high quality educational services, by incorporating the use of latest information and communication technology (ICT), throughout the country.

During his visit to AIOU, he said the university is a prestigious national institution which is taking key initiatives to enhance quality standards of education imparted and by facilitating underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society.

During the visit, he inaugurated AIOU’s key projects of digital transformation and Iqbal Gallery.

He also visited AIOU’s Institute of Educational Technology and examined facilities available for Tele School. Inaugurating digital transformation project, he commended educational contributions of AIOU under the able guidance of Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum during the turbulent phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

He greatly appreciated the university for taking this key step in the right direction at appropriate time. He, also, suggested to bring further improvement in the system to ensure transparency and efficiency in academic and administrative operations of the university.

He said the AIOU vice chancellor has brought a revolutionary transformation in university’s key systems.

He further added that university should collaborate with other universities to adopt this model.

Addressing the participants of inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum said he is proud of the fact that Allah has enabled him to successfully achieve his mission.

He congratulated both faculty and administration for their consistent support in realising this goal.

Furthermore, ShafqatMehmood inaugurated Iqbal Gallery established in AIOU library. He said this would serve as a rich resource for Iqbal’s scholars as well as researchers. This will be enlightening for Pakistani youth as well to familiarize themselves with Iqbal’s philosophy and ideology.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum said Iqbal Gallery will serve to be a national asset to promote and strengthen research on Iqbal.