Former federal secy Sajjadul Hasan passes away

Sajjadul Hasan (CSP) retired federal secretary passed away and was buried in Islamabad on Thursday. During his illustrious career he served the public as political agent, deputy commissioner Peshawar, additional chief secretary Punjab and federal secretary parliamentary affairs.

The Qul ceremony will be held today (Friday) after Asr prayer at his residence. People from all walks of life, including politicians and civil servants, have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow and prayed for rest of the departed soul and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.