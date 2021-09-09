Pakistan Cables and Ned University sign MoU

Pakistan Cables Ltd, represented by the Chief Executive Officer Fahd K. Chinoy and the NED University, Karachi represented by Registrar Ghazanfar Hussain, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The signing of the MOU occurred on establishing the Co-operative Education Program in Karachi, which providesfemale students industrial experience alongside their academic development. Thefocus of this particular partnership will be on deserving female students enrolled in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Selected students enrolled in the Co-operative Education Program will also be offered full academic scholarship alongside internship opportunities at Pakistan Cables Ltd.

“The MOU reaffirms our long-standing philosophy of leading the way for engineering development in Pakistan. It also underscores our commitment towards diversity and providing opportunities for the youth. I am extremely proud that we have partnered with an esteemed institution that has a proven 100-year legacy of leading learning in Pakistan”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables Ltd. The MOU will leverage each entities comparative advantage to support high-quality learning and contribute towards students’ development and also give students an opportunity to contribute towards the Company. “Pakistan Cable Ltd. is a renowned name in electrical industry, serving and providing prime quality cables for more than six decades. The MoU is a landmark document which will provide excellent opportunity to the students and faculty of NED University to work closely with a leading manufacturer” said Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, Vice Chancellor, NED University, Karachi.