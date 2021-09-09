Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir in Ali Zafar defamation case

LAHORE: Fake allegations of harassment against Ali Zafar from Mesha Shafi has been rejected by the Lahore court. On Wednesday, Lahore court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actor, host Iffat Omar and singer Ali Gul Pir in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi and others for leveling allegations of sexual harassment on him.

As the hearing went underway, the judicial magistrate rejected the application of Iffat Omar’s exception from appearance. Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman heard the case. The court rejected the pleas of co-inculpate Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza and Haseemuz Zaman for permanent exemption from appearance, court also called singer Meesha Shafi on the next hearing.

The court dismissed the next hearing till October 6. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber-crime wing on December 16 declared singer Meesha Shafi, seven others ‘guilty’ of running a defamation campaign on social media against singer cum actor Ali Zafar accusing him of his alleged involvement in sexual harassment and assault.