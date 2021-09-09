Ramiz wants us to play ‘aggressive brand’ of cricket, says Shadab

LAHORE: Shadab Khan while talking to journalists in an online media session said that the meeting with Ramiz Raja was a fruitful one and all the players and the team management are on the same page.

This was the first media interaction by any player of the Pakistan cricket team after the team had been announced for the T20 WorldCup. Shadab said, “Ramiz Raja is experienced with a vast knowledge of the game and he wants the team to play an aggressive brand of cricket.”

“It is a process, and irrespective of the results the team will keep on playing modern-day cricket,” said Shadab.

The past week has been a rollercoaster of a ride for all the people associated with the game as the squad was announced for the upcoming T20I WorldCup and the departure of Misbah and Waqar from the team management. Netizens had their say on the selection and PCB came out and backed it.

Shadab when asked about Misbah and Waqar said that “It is their personal decision and I will not comment on that, but it is not an ideal situation and we will try to make the best possible use of our available resources.”. Our aim is to win and we will keep on striving for the goal irrespective of the circumstances, he added.

When asked about Shadab’s personal performances he said that he has been unlucky with injuries and illness but is working very hard to stay fit and win games for Pakistan by his all-round performances.

The vice-captain seemed confident and said that Ramiz Raja has backed the team up and has given us confidence. Shadab heaped praises for the skipper and said that he has always been on our back and gives us the confidence to play the aggressive brand of cricket. “It is a process and all of us need to buy in the philosophy of the management, the results will fall into place eventually,” he maintained.

Talking about the opposition Shadab said that it would have been better if all the stars were available to play in Pakistan as the fans miss Kiwis, but he is hoping for healthy competition as he sees the opposition as competitive and fierce.

“Our goal is to be in the top three in all formats of the game and we will keep working towards that, it’s a process but we as a team are confident that we will get there eventually,” said Shadab.

Shadab was confident about the spin department and said “We’ve got a solid spin bowling attack considering the UAE pitches.” He was of the view that after the arrival of Saqlain Mushtaq it will be beneficial for the spinners as the team has been without a spin bowling coach for quite a while now.