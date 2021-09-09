Women’s cricket season begins with four-team Pakistan Cup today

KARACHI: Four teams will compete for PKR1million prize money (winners) from Thursday (today) when the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-day Tournament commences here. The 14-match tournament will be staged at the iconic National Stadium and Oval Academy Ground. This tournament marks the beginning of an action-packed women’s season 2021-22 and it sees Strikers mark their debut. The fourth team has been added in the two domestic tournaments — Pakistan Cup Women’s One-day Tournament and National Women’s T20 — as the player pool continues to grow gradually. Strikers, the new-entrants, are captained by Pakistan all-rounder KainatImtiaz. Blasters are led by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz, Challengers by Pakistan captain Javeria Khan and Dynamites by Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali Siddiqui. In line with its policy of incentivising top-performers, every player of the match will get PKR20,000, while the runner-up team will get PKR500,000. The player of the tournament will earn PKR 50,000.

To further promote the women’s game and attract girls towards the sport, the PCB will live-stream seven matches on its official YouTube channel. The final will be a day-night affair and will be staged at the National Stadium on 21 September. Meanwhile, the four captains have vowed to give their best in their tournament with an eye on the trophy.

Sidra Nawaz of Blasters said: “We have a very good team and we are really looking forward to the tournament. The aim would be to of course to win the title and make Blasters champions. The addition of the fourth team means we will get to play more matches which augurs well for our preparations for the upcoming international season especially the World Cup qualifiers.” Javeria Khan of Challengers said: “The goal would be to get well in the short time we have had to build-up for the event, once the tournament starts we would aim to remain in a good positive mind. I think we have a balanced outfit that can do well and lift the trophy. Muneeba Ali Siddiqui of Dynamites said: “Each team will play seven matches in the tournament which will provide the players an excellent opportunity of making an impression. The aim would be to attain good rhythm and momentum at the start of the tournament and carry it to the final.” KainatImtiaz of Strikers said: “This is the first time that the fourth team, Strikers is entering the tournament. The induction of the fourth team is a great incentive and motivation for upcoming players as they will get the opportunity of expressing their talent.”

Squads for Pakistan Cup Women’s One-day Tournament1:

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, ArijahHaseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, MominaRiasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, OmaimaSohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and SyedaAroob Shah

2: Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, FareehaMehmood, Gull Rukh, IramJaved, Khadija Chishty, NajihaAlvi (wicketkeeper), NazishRafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, SyedaMasoomaZehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

3: Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, HurainaSajjad, KaynatHafeez, Maham Tariq, NashraSundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, SadafShamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper) and SyedaInsharahAsad

4: Strikers: KainatImtiaz (captain), AimaSaleemSatti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, BismaAmjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, SyedaAsma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

Schedule (matches to start at 10am, final to start at 2pm):

September 9: Dynamites vs Blasters, National Stadium, Challengers’ vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

September 11: Dynamites vs Challengers, National Stadium, Blasters vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

September 13: Dynamites vs Strikers, National Stadium, Blasters vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground.

September 15: Challengers vs Strikers, National Stadium, Dynamites vs Blasters, Oval Academy Ground.

September 17: Blasters vs Strikers, National Stadium, Dynamites vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground

September 19: Blasters vs Challengers, National Stadium, Dynamites vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground

September 21: Third position play-off, Oval Academy Ground, Final (day and night) National Stadium.